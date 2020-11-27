SPEAKER STUDYING PRESIDENT LUNGU IMPEACHMENT BID

Mazabuka Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo has challenged Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Patrick Matibini to either dismiss or table the impeachment motion against President Lungu in the house.

Mr. Nkombo is wondering what the speaker is still studying in the motion, despite it being the second time it is coming before him.

Mr. Nkombo was reacting to the Speaker’s letter to him in which he has indicated that the matter is still being studied and will revert to him in due course