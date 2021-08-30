Special assistant to the President for press and public relations Anthony Bwalya’s Grade 12 results!

ANTHONY BWALYA APPOINTED SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS

By Balewa Zyuulu

President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Anthony Bwalya as his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations.

The President has also sworn in the new service chiefs following the changes made yesterday in the security wings by appointing Major General Dennis Alibuzwi as the new army commander and recalling Brigadier General Godfrey Zyeele who has been appointed as the Zambia Army Deputy Commander and Chief of staff.

The head of state appointed brigadier general Collins Barry is the new Zambia Air Force –ZAF- commander and appointed Brigadier General Oscar Nyoni as ZAF Deputy Commander and chief of staff.

The president also appointed Brigadier General Patrick Solochi as the new Zambia National Service (ZNS) commandant to replace Lieutenant General Nathan Mulenga.

For the Zambia Police, the president has recalled former Muchinga and Lusaka Provinces Commissioners of Police Remmy Kajoba and appointed Mr. Milner Muyambango as Deputy Inspector General of Police for Operations while Doris Chibombe is Deputy Inspector General of Police for Administration.

And speaking at the State House this morning during the swearing in ceremony, the head of state advised the new office bearers to safeguard the welfare of Zambians at all times.

PHOENIX NEWS