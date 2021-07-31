By MacDonald Chipenzi

SPECIAL VOTE: A FACILITY FOR THOSE VOTERS WHO WILL BE AWAY ON ELECTION DAY FROM THEIR VOTING STATIONS.

There has been fears that those monitors, agents and journalists who will be deployed away from their voting stations will be disenfranchised ie they will not vote.

However, the good news is that Section 48(1) provides that *the Commission may allow a person to apply for a special vote if that person cannot vote at a polling station in the polling district in which the person is registered as a voter due to that person’s—

(a) physical infirmity or disability;

(b) pregnancy;

(c) absence from that polling district while serving as an election officer in the election concerned; or

(d) while on duty as a member of the security services in connection with the election.

But one may argue that the list above is exhaustive as it enlists those allowed to access this facility among them disabled, pregnant women, security men and women and electoral officers.

It does not cover the journalists, monitors, agents, local observers and the sick, especially with the levels of comprehension of some recruited electroal officers as experienced during the ongoing accreditation process.

Apart from the sick, the monitors, local observers, political parties/candidates agents and journalists by virtue of them being accredited to undertake electoral duties may be considered as electoral officers and therefore entitled to access this facility.

Further, subsection 2 of section 48 guides that the *Commission shall prescribe the procedure and conditions under which a voter who is unable to vote in the polling district in which that voter is registered may apply for a special

vote*

This subsection is even more encompassing of all as long as they are registered voters but unable to be at the polling stations they are supposed to vote from to apply for the special vote facility.

But how does this facility works and who does one vote for?

It depends the circumstances e.g. if the applicant is within the same ward but monitoring at a different polling station, the applicant will be allowed to vote for all levels I.e. Presidential, parliamentary, district and ward candidates.

If same constituency but away from the polling station and ward the applicant is registered from, the applicant will be allowed to vote for the president, parliamentary and district council chairperson/ mayor but not councilor

If it is another district and or province where the applicant is deployed, the applicant will only be allowed to vote for the president not for other positions.

Therefore, agents, monitors, local observers and journalists, do not disenfranchise yourselves during this election but grab the opportunity and apply for the special vote.

Hope i have guided well

I submit

Chipenzi