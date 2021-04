SPEECH BY

HIS EXCELLENCY, DR EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU,

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA AND THE PATRIOTIC FRONT,

DURING THE LAUNCH OF PATRIOTIC FRONT 2021 – 2026 MANIFESTO

WEDNESDAY, 21ST APRIL, 2021

 THE REPUBLICAN VICE PRESIDENT, HER HONOUR, MRS INONGE MUTUKWA WINA;

 THE PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARY GENERAL, MR DAVIES MWILA;

 THE PATRIOTIC FRONT NATIONAL CHAIRMAN, MR NG’ONGA MUKUPA;

 MEMBERS OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE;

 CABINETMINISTERS;

 DISTINGUISHED INVITED GUESTS;

 COUNTRYMEN AND WOMEN;

LET ME START BY THANKING THOSE OF OUR PEOPLE WHO PARTICIPATED IN THIS HIGHLY THOUGHT OUT PATRIOTIC FRONT 2021 – 2026 MANIFESTO, A DOCUMENT THAT WILL BE AT THE CORE OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT GOVERNMENT’S POLICY FORMULATION DURING THE NEXT FIVE YEARS.

COUNTRYMEN AND WOMEN,

OF INTEREST WOULD BE TO UNDERSTAND WHAT A MANIFESTO MEANS AND WHY IT IS NECESSARY TO HAVE ONE, ESPECIALLY FOR A POLITICAL PARTY BEFORE AN ELECTION.

 IT SPECIFIES IDEOLOGICAL DIRECTION;

PAKVOTER.ORG, A WEBSITE, LISTS SOME OF THE REASONS WHY A POLITICAL PARTY NEEDS A MANIFESTO OR INDEED THE ROLE OF A PARTY MANIFESTO. THE WEBSITE LISTS THE FOLLOWING ROLES THAT A MANIFESTO PLAYS:

 IT HELPS TO EDUCATE PEOPLE ABOUT SERVICE DELIVERANCE AND COMMITMENT TO ADDRESS PUBLIC ISSUES;

 IT IS A MEASUREMENT TOOL TO EVALUATE THE PERFORMANCE OF A POLITICAL PARTY;

 IT INFORMS PARTY MEMBERS ABOUT THE PROGRAMME DIRECTION;

 IT HELPS TO ATTRACT PEOPLE TO THE PARTY;

 IT DICTATES THE AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE PARTY; AND

 IT PROMOTES A PROGRAMME SPECIFIC RELATIONSHIP

BETWEEN PARTIES AND THEIR CONSTITUENTS/ELECTORATES AND DISCOURAGES PERSONALITY ORIENTED BOND BETWEEN THE TWO.

COUNTRYMEN AND WOMEN;

I HAVE TAKEN THE LIBERTY TO CHOOSE ONE AMONG THE MANY DEFINITIONS OF THE WORD ‘MANIFESTO’; AND THIS IS TAKEN FROM THE CAMBRIDGE DICTIONARY, AND IT GOES:

“A MANIFESTO IS A WRITTEN STATEMENT OF THE BELIEFS, AIMS, AND POLICIES OF AN ORGANISATION, ESPECIALLY A POLITICAL PARTY.”

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN;

IT, THEREFORE, GIVES ME IMMENSE PLEASURE, AS PATRIOTIC FRONT PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE TO OFFICIATE AT THIS AUSPICIOUS OCCASION CULMINATING INTO THE LAUNCH OF OUR PARTY’S NEW MANIFESTO. THE LAUNCH OF THIS DOCUMENT, OBVIOUSLY, COINCIDES WITH THE FORTHCOMING GENERAL ELECTION.

IT IS MEANT TO RENEW OUR COVENANT WITH THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE, APART FROM THE FACT THAT WE, AS A PARTY, ARE IN COMPETITION WITH OTHER POLITICAL PARTIES TO LEAD THIS GREAT NATION.

THE DIFFERENCE, HOWEVER, WITH OUR OPPONENTS IS THAT WE ARE A TESTED AND EXPERIENCED PARTY WHOSE MISSION IS TO CONTINUE DEVELOPING OUR GREAT NATION. THIS IS WHY THE THEME OF THE MANIFESTO I LAUNCH TODAY IS MAKING EVERY ZAMBIAN COUNT, CONTINUITY FOR A PROPEROUS, PEACEFUL, STABLE AND AN ALL-INCLUSIVE ZAMBIA.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN;

IT IS NOT DEBATABLE THAT ECONOMIES AROUND THE WORLD ARE GOING THROUGH TURBULENT TIMES, MORESO BECAUSE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, AND ZAMBIA IS NO EXCEPTION. WE ARE GOING THROUGH HARD TIMES. WE HAVE EXPERIENCED THE WEAKENING OF THE KWACHA AS WELL AS HIGH PRICES OF COMMODITIES.

ADDED TO THIS SITUATION IS THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON KEY SECTORS OF OUR ECONOMY LEADING TO REDUCED EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES.

AGAINST THIS BACKGROUND IS THE WORK WE HAVE DONE DURING OUR CLOSE TO 10 YEARS IN OFFICE AS PATRIOTIC FRONT GOVERNMENT. WE HAVE INVESTED HEAVILY IN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT WHICH HAS SEEN THE TRANSFORMATION OF OUR COUNTRY THROUGH ROADS, BRIDGES, SCHOOLS, UNIVERSITIES, HOSPITALS, AMONG OTHERS.

WE HAVE INVESTED IN BUILDING HYDRO-POWER STATIONS WHICH HAS SEEN THE REDUCTION IN THE DEFICIT OF ELECTRICITY.

SOMEBODY THE OTHER DAY ARGUED THAT THERE IS NO INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT TO TALK ABOUT BECAUSE THE COUNTRY IS HEAVILY INDEBTED THROUGH OVER BORROWING. WHAT THIS PROPHET OF DOOM SAID IS REFERRED TO AS A FALLACY OF UNACCEPTABLE PREMISES. THIS SWORN CRITIC OF OURS ATTEMPTED TO INTRODUCE AN ARGUMENT THAT WAS PREMISED ON A WRONG CONCLUSION. YES, SOME OF THE MONEY WE USED TO BUILD INFRASTRUCTURE WAS BORROWED, BUT DIDN’T WE BUILD INFRASTRUCTURE? WE DID. HAVEN’T WE TRANSOFORMED THE COUNTRY? WE HAVE.

THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT DEMAGOGUES DO – FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES THEY SWAY ORDINARY PEOPLE’S MINDS, USING ILLOGICAL ARGUMENTS.

WHEN I SAID WE HAVE REDUCED THE POWER DEFICIT, ANOTHER CRITIC ARGUED THAT IT IS RAINFALL THAT HAS RESOLVED OUR PROBLEM. AND I SAY YES, OF COURSE THE RAINFALL HAS HELPED BECAUSE HYDRO MEANS WATER. BUT CAN WATER GENERATE ELECTRICITY ON ITS OWN? YOU HAVE TO BUILD A POWER STATION TO GENERATE ELECTRICITY. AND THAT IS WHAT WE HAVE DONE.

COUNTRYMEN AND WOMEN;

OVER THE LAST TEN YEARS, WE HAVE LAID A FOUNDATION FOR OURSELVES WHICH WE MUST USE TO DEVELOP OUR COUNTRY. THE DOCUMENT I LAUNCH TODAY CARRIES IDEAS THAT WILL FORM POLICY WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS. AND BECAUSE OF THE SITUATION WE FIND OURSELVES IN, THIS MANIFESTO IS CENTRED ON THE ECONOMY AND HOW WE PLAN TO REVIVE IT TO TURNAROUND THE FORTUNES FOR OUR COUNTRY.

THIS DOCUMENT DOVE-TAILS WITH THE ECONOMIC RECOVERY PROGRAMME, 2020 TO 2023 WHICH I LAUNCHED LAST YEAR.

IN THE ECONOMIC RECOVERY PROGRAMME I LAUNCHED LAST YEAR, OUR TARGET IS TO:

 ATTAIN REAL GDP GROWTH RATE OF ABOVE 3 PER CENT BY 2022;

 REDUCE THE FISCAL DEFICIT TO NO MORE THAN 9 PER CENT IN 2021, NO MORE THAN 6.1 PER CENT IN 2022 AND NO MORE THAN 4.9 PERCENT GDP IN 2023;

 INCREASE DOMESTIC REVENUE TO NOT LESS THAN AN AVERAGE OF 18 PER CENT OF GDP OVER THE PERIOD 2021 TO 2023;

 REDUCEANDSUSTAININFLATIONWITHINSINGLEDIGITBYEND 2023;

 SIGNIFICANTLY DISMANTLE DOMESTIC ARREARS AND CURTAIL THEIR ACCUMULATION; AND

 REDUCE THE PACE OF DEBT ACCUMULATION AND GENUINE SUSTAINABILITY IN THE NEXT 3 TO 5 YEARS.

THE MANIFESTO I AM LAUNCHING TODAY IS ALL EMCOMPASSING, COVERING 27 AREAS INCLUDING; DEMOCRACY AND GOOD GOVERNANCE; THE ECONOMY AND THE FINANCIAL SECTOR; YOUTH EMPOWERMENT; WOMEN EMPOWERMENT AND GENDER EQUALITY; CLIMATE CHANGE MANAGEMENT; AGRICULTURE; LAND RESOURCE MANAGEMENT; MINES AND MINERAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT AND ENERGY DEVELOPMENT.

IT ALSO INCLUDES WATER RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, COMMERCE, TRADE AND INDUSTRY, FORESTRY WILDLIFE, TOURISM DEVELOPMENT, INFRASTRUCTURE AND HOUSING DEVELOPMENT, TRANSPORT SECTOR DEVELOPMENT, INFORMATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES, SPORTS AND RECREATION, AND CREATIVE ARTS DEVELOPMENT.

IT FOCUSES ON LABOUR PRODUCTIVITY AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS, PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES, EDUCATION DEVELOPMENT, SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY AND RESEARCH, THE HEALTH SECTOR, SOCIAL SECURITY AND SENIOR CITIZEN’S WELFARE, STREET CHILDREN AND STREET ADULTS, NATIONAL SECURITY, AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION AND FOREIGN RELATIONS.

DISTINGUISHED LADIES AND GENTLEMEN;

IN THIS MANIFESTO, WE RECOGNISE THAT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS DEVASTATED THE GLOBAL, NATIONAL, HOUSEHOLD AND INDIVIDUAL SOCIO-ECONOMIC WELL BEING. THE PATRIOTIC FRONT GOVERNMENT’S FOCUS IN THE MEDIUM TERM WILL BE TO CONTAIN THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS, MITIGATING THE EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC AND RESTORING MACROECONOMIC STABILITY AS WELL AS GROWTH.

PRIORITY WILL BE TO MOVE TOWARDS ATTAINING FISCAL FITNESS AND RESTORING DEBT SUSTAINABILITY, DISMANTLING DOMESTIC ARREARS AND SAFE GUARDING SOCIAL PROTECTION SPENDING.

THIS WILL BE IN ADDITION TO THE STIMULUS PACKAGES THAT HAVE ALREADY BEEN ROLLED OUT TO SUPPORT LOCAL ZAMBIAN BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL SECTORS, INCLUDING THE YOUTH AND WOMEN AS MAIN BENEFICIARIES.

FROM 2021, THESE ARE SOME OF MY GOVERNMENT’S IMPLEMENTATION PLANS:

1. UPSCALE THE CONTRIBUTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR TO GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (GDP);

2. DOUBLE GDP THROUGH ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION;

3. PROMOTE ZAMBIAN-OWNED ENTERPRISES;

4. EMBARK ON A ROBUST CITIZEN-LED INDUSTRIALISATION DRIVE,

AIMED AT IMPORT SUBSTITUTION AND WEALTH CREATION;

5. CREATE A STABILISATION FUND TO CUSHION THE ECONOMY

AGAINST UNFAVOURABLE FLUCTUTIONS IN METAL PRICES;

6.DIVERSIFY FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES BY PRIORITISING

GOLD AS A RESERVE ASSET.

7. PROMOTE ENTREPRENEURSHIP BY MAKING AFFORDABLE

LOANS AVAILABLE TO ZAMBIANS;

8. ENSURE AVAILABITY OF FINANCIAL RESOURCES FOR

PRODUCTIVE SECTORS OF THE ECONOMY;

9. RECAPITALISE ZAMBIAN-OWNED BANKS AND NON-BANK

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, TO ENHANCE FINANCIAL INCLUSION

AND REDUCE INTEREST RATES;

10. PRUDENTLY MANAGE EXTERNALISATION OF FOREIGN

EXCHANGE;

11. FUND GOVERNMENT EXPENDITURE USING PROCEEDS

FROM THE SALE OF MINERALS AND NATURAL RESOURCES, TO REDUCE THE FISCAL BURDEN ON INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES;

12. MAINTAIN LOW INCOME TAX IN THE AGRICULTURE SECTOR, TO ENHANCE FOOD PRODUCTION;

13. CONSOLIDATED ALL TAX PAYMENTS MADE BY COMPANIES INTO A SINGLE TAX, TO REDUCE THE COST OF MEETING STATORY REQUIREMENTS;

14. REDUCE GOVERNMENT PARTICIPATION IN THE DOMESTIC MONEY AND CAPITAL MARKET, SO AS TO MINIMISE THE CROWDING-OUT EFFECT;

15. STRENGTHEN THE PRUDENT USE OF RESOURCES;

16. INVESTIGATE, AND QUICKLY PROSECUTE CASES OF ABUSE

OF PUBLIC RESOURCES AND CORRUPTION REFLECTED IN THE

AUDITOR GENERAL’S REPORT;

17. COMBAT CORRUPTION THROUGH INTEGRITY

COMMITTEES IN ALL PUBLIC INSTITUTIONS;

18. PRIORITISE INVESTMENT TAX CREDITS AS OPPOSED TO TAX

HOLIDAYS;

19. CREATE ECONOMIC ZONES IN PROVINCES WHERE THEY

DO NOT EXIST; AND

20. GRADUALLY REDUCE ROAD TAX WITH THE AIM OF

EVENTUALLY ELIMINATING IT IN LIGHT OF ROAD TOLLING.

COUNTRYMEN AND WOMEN;

THE PARTICIPATION OF ZAMBIANS IN THE NATIONAL ECONOMY IS VERY LOW. THE PARTICIPATION OF ZAMBIANS IN SECTORS SUCH AS MINING, FINANCE, CONSTRUCTION, REAL ESTATE AND TRADING, TO MENTION BUT A FEW IS NEGLIGIBLE.

GOING FORWARD, THE PATRIOTIC FRONT GOVERNMENT SHALL IMPLEMENT THE FOLLOWING:

1.UNDERTAKE A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF THE CITIZEN ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ACT AND THE ZAMBIA DEVELOPMENT AGENCY ACT TO FACILITATE EMPOWERMENT INTERVENTIONS FOR BUSINESSES WHERE A THRESHOLD OF EQUITY IS OWNED BY CITIZENS;

2.PROVIDE INCENTIVES FOR ZAMBIANS TO SET UP TRADING BUSINESSES, ESPECIALLY IN TOWNS AND RURAL AREAS;

3.RESERVE ALL GOVERNMENT FUNDED PROCUREMENT AND CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS FOR ZAMBIANS, SAVE FOR THOSE WHERE OUR CITIZENS MAY HAVE NO COMPENTENCE OR PROJECTS ARE EXTERNALLY FUNDED;

4. PROVIDE GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR ZAMBIANS IN ECONOMIC AREAS WHERE THERE IS A DEFICIT OF CAPITAL INVESTMENT, EQUIPMENT AND SKILLS;

5. COMPEL FOREIGN-OWNED SUPERMARKETS TO STOCK LOCAL PRODUCTS, SUCH AS VEGETABLES, FRUITS, CHICKENS, PORK, FISH AND BEEF;

6. INTRODUCE A LOCAL CONTENT ALLOWANCE FOR INCOME TAX PURPOSES; AND

7. CONSOLIDATE EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMMES TO ENHANCE THE PARTICIPATION OF ZAMBIANS IN THE ECONOMY.

COUNTRYMEN AND WOMEN;

WHAT I HAVE TABULATED HERE IS BUT A SUMMARY OF WHAT MY GOVERNMENT PLANS TO ACHIEVE IN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS. OURS IS A TESTED AND EXPERIENCED GOVERNMENT THAT HAS COME UP WITH THIS ROBUST PROGRAMME BASED ON WORKABLE IDEAS. I AM CONVINCED THAT THE IDEAS IN THIS DOCUMENT ARE NOT UTOPIC BUT TURNAROUND STRATEGIES THAT WILL NOT ONLY DEVELOP THE COUNTRY BUT WILL IMPROVE PEOPLE’S LIVELIHOODS.

COUNTRYMEN AND WOMEN;

AS THE PHRASE GOES; YOU AINT SEEN NOTHING YET!

WE SHALL STABILISE THE EXCHANGE RATE BY EXPANDING THE EXPORT BASE AND BUILDING UP GROSS INTERNATIONAL RESERVES. WE SHALL ACHIEVE ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION BY FOCUSING ON THE AGRICULTURE, MANUFACTURING, TOURISM, MINING, AND ENERGY SECTORS. AND WE SHALL PROVIDE SOCIAL PROTECTION, TO SAFEGUARD PEOPLE FROM THE ADVERSE IMPACTS OF THE GLOBAL AND LOCAL ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN AS WELL AS THE EFFECTS OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

NATURAL DISASTERS LIKE THE EL NINO AND THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAVE NOT SPARED US BUT TOGETHER, WE HAVE PERSEVERED AND NAVIGATED OUR WAY TO LAYING A FOUNDATION TO DEVELOP OUR COUNTRY.

COUNTRYMEN AND WOMEN;

I WOULD LIKE TO THANK YOU FOR ALLOWING THE PATRIOTIC FRONT TO BE IN OFFICE FOR THE LAST 10 YEARS, AND IN PARTICULAR, FOR ELECTING ME AS PRESIDENT. WE HAVE WORKED HARD AND DONE THE BEST THAT WE COULD.

WE YET CALL UPON YOU TO GIVE US A FRESH MANDATE AND I CAN TELL YOU WE SHALL NOT DISAPPOINT YOU. WITH THE WORK WE HAVE DONE SO FAR, I CAN STATE WITH CONFIDENCE THAT THE DIFFICULT DAYS ARE COMING TO AN END; BETTER DAYS ARE COMING.

COUNTRYMEN AND WOMEN;

LET ME CONCLUDE BY DIRECTING THE SECRETARY GENERAL TO ENSURE THAT ALL OUR CANDIDATES AT LOCAL GOVERNMENT, MAYORAL, AND PARLIAMENTARY LEVELS OBTAIN COPIES OF THE MANIFESTO AND CAMPAIGN IN THEIR RESPECTIVE AREAS BASED ON IT. THE MANIFESTO MUST BE TAKEN AND TREATED AS A PATRIOTIC FRONT ‘BIBLE’ OR ‘QURAN’ BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE AUGUST 2021 NATIONAL VOTE BECAUSE IT IS FROM WHICH THE PATRIOTIC FRONT POLICIES WILL BE BASED.

THIS MANIFESTO WILL BE SUMMARISED AND POPULARISED IN MAINSTREAM AND SOCIAL MEDIA SO THAT PARTY MEMBERS AND THE MAJORITY OF OUR PEOPLE KNOW WHAT WE PLAN TO DO IN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS.

GOD BLESS YOU, GOD BLESS ZAMBIA I THANK YOU.