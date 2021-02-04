*February 4, 2021*

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has urged the Anti-Corruption Commission to expedite investigations into the HoneyBee expired drugs scandal.

In his letter to the ACC dated 3rd February 2021, the UPND leader states that it is burdensome to imagine the needless loss of life such recklessness caused to such patients and other ordinary citizens.

He expressed utmost concern on the revelations made during the hearing of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on 6th January 2021, during which various stakeholders revealed, to the shock and dismay of the UPND and other concerned stakeholders, how a company by the name of Honeybee Pharmacy Limited supplied expired and substandard drugs and medical equipment to Medical Stores.

Hichilema further expressed concern in the manner in which the whole deal was handled leading to the procurement of expired medical products.

He added that evidence shows that the process to invite bidders for the supply of these healthcare products was made on 3rd September 2019 while Honeybee Pharmacy was only registered six days earlier on 28th August 2019.

“We note from the PAC report that HoneyBee Pharmacy was expressly and hurriedly incorporated as a company under the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA), immediately prior to the award and subsequent execution of a contract valued at US$17 million between the Government on the one part and HoneyBee Pharmacy on the other pursuant to which the defective drugs and materials referred to above were supplied,” reads part of the letter.

“In our understanding, the award and execution of the subject contract was therefore irregular having regard to its value and the criteria used to qualify an entity for the supply of goods and services under a public tender pursuant to Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) Act one of which is that the tendering entity must demonstrate traceable experience and capability to perform under the subject matter of the tender.”

He has since urged the Anti-Corruption body to quickly investigate this scandal and bring to book all those who will be found wanting.

“We therefore call on the Anti-Corruption Commission to expeditiously carry out an impartial, fair, transparent and verifiable investigation that will conclusively bring the culprits to book through a judicial process,” states the letter.

“Our goal and that of the Zambian people does not only end at prosecuting the culprits, but at ensuring a total recovery is made of all the money used in this dubious deal that not only robbed the Zambian people of their scarce resources, but placed their lives in harm’s way through the toxic expired substances that they were made to consume.”

The letter has been copied to the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja, The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and Ministry of Home Affairs.

