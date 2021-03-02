SPIRiT OF DESTRUCTION FINALLY TAKES HOLD OF PF AS CHILUFYA TAYALI ACCUSES PF OF CORRUPTION

The long awaited spirit of destruction has finally taken hold of PF. The governing party has for a long time refused to admit that it has had corruption at its core of aganda for the nation. For a long time, the PF government has been defended by bootlickers hellbent on making the country poor. They had used PR systems never seen before in Zambia.

The Spirit of destruction￼ has caused the pf leaders and members to show their true colours. Starting with Edgar Lungu, they had becomes charities donating vehicles and huge sums of money to many organisations.

The PF leadership recently issued a statement banning their members from publicly showing off with their stolen money. However this has fallen on deaf ears due to the spirit of destruction now in control. Today, even the most royal cadre has turned against the PF accusing Edgar Lungu of been misguided on economical sabotage.

Tayali also took a run turn to rebuke the Pf heavy weights who have become mobile charities dishing out money and showing off their richness. Tayali for the second time in a week conceded that PF are on course to be defeated in the coming elections.

Tayali who bemoaned the level of corruption also confessed that he has had no food at times due to the economical collapse at the hands of the PF. Whilst other countries are attracting dollars, Zambia has been busy giving away dollars with the unnecessary purchases of luxury goods. ￼

#Ballywillfixit