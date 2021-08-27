Before Harry Kalaba insults the PF, Let him Argue with Spoilt Ballot Papers

Lusaka-26th August 2021

We have noted with amusement the media statement by Democratic Party leader, Harry Kalaba where he claims he is now the biggest Opposition in Zambia.

We need not remind Mr. Kalaba that his party does not have a single member of parliament nor a Councillor.

We may also hasten to remind Mr. Kalaba that spoilt ballot came number three with 126,569, while Mr. Kalaba obtained a miserable 25,231 votes.

The spoilt votes beat Harry Kalaba ten times over!

He should also note that the Patriotic Front received over 1,870,750 votes, has 63 Members of Parliament and thousands of councillors, and hundreds of Council Chairpersons and Mayors.

Issued by;

Antonio Mwanza

Media Director

Patriotic Front

Member of the Central Committee (MCC)