EMMANUEL MULENGA WANTS TO CHANGE THE CONSTITUTION TO ALLOW KALU TO STAND

I don’t talk football, but I talk justice which is everywhere including in football. I have followed the issues surrounding FAZ and the Minister of Spot Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga and I have concluded that, the whole issue is about paving way for Kalu back into FAZ.

From the time that Hon. Mulenga was appointed, he has clearly shown preference to Kalusha Bwalya and he does not apologise for that. I find this to be a problem because, as a minister he should be impartial among all football administrators and interest groups.

In the letter to FIFA, Andrew Kamanga complains that, the Minister wants to review the constitution, which I guess is to allow Kalusha to contest the forthcoming elections scheduled for March.

This allegation has not been contested by the minister which makes me conclude that it could be true.

This morning I had an opportunity to ask my elder brother Mr. Simata Simata about the eligibility of Kalu to stand as FAZ President and he told us that, Kalu is eligible because he has been appointed to CAF committee.

However, it was later brought to my attention that, appointment and elections differ, whereby former don’t require eligibility whilst in the latter one has to go through an eligibility check.

Further, it also brought to the fore, that, the new FAZ constitution, does not allow a candidate who has served twice to run for office, though Kalu served two terms before the constitution was changed, which prescribed 3 terms.

The question like one in President Lungu seems to be arising, but I am yet to read the old and new ZAF Constitution to make an informed decision.

I will come back on this issue for now, I just wanted to express myself that, the tension between the Minister and FAZ seem to have everything to do with Kalu than all the excuses of communication, because I have seen evidence that, communication has been there.

