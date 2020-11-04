STATEMENT ON THE ILL-CONCEIVED REVIVED PRESIDENT LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY DEBATE

November 5, 2020

We have noted with dismay how President Edgar Lungu’s enemies have ganged -up in an alliance with media outlets hostile to Government to mislead the nation by peddling falsehoods that the head of State is not eligible to contest 2021 polls when in fact he’s eligible as pronounced by the Constitutional Court in its landmark judgment of the eligibility case.

We are not surprised by the said clique of people’s actions as they have never wanted President Lungu to become a Republican President out of ill-will and envy.

As for the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, he’s dead afraid of facing President Lungu in 2021 polls as he will be crushed a sixth time in a row.

We say so because the UPND leader has nothing to offer except opposing everything Government says and does even if it is meant to benefit the citizens.

He (Hichilema) campaigned against the Referendum on the enactment into law the proposed expanded Bill of Rights, and just recently he ordered his MPS to shoot down Bill 10, which would have empowered the youth, women and the disabled people.

We are fully aware of the revived eligibility debate as an ill-conceived scheme designed to erode the Zambian people’s confidence in President Lungu ahead of the 2021 polls.

This is so because Hichilema is in a panic mode of losing again in 2021 polls to President Lungu.

It’s for this reason we are appealing to President Lungu to ignore his detractors and continue delivering on his campaign promises.

We also urge the Zambian people not to be swayed by the lies being peddled by President Lungu’s enemies.

Issued by:

A CONSORTIUM OF NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

ON BEHALF OF THE CONSORTIUM SPOKESPERSON – SPUKI Spuki Mulemwa