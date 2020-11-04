STATEMENT ON THE ILL-CONCEIVED REVIVED PRESIDENT LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY DEBATE
November 5, 2020
We have noted with dismay how President Edgar Lungu’s enemies have ganged -up in an alliance with media outlets hostile to Government to mislead the nation by peddling falsehoods that the head of State is not eligible to contest 2021 polls when in fact he’s eligible as pronounced by the Constitutional Court in its landmark judgment of the eligibility case.
We are not surprised by the said clique of people’s actions as they have never wanted President Lungu to become a Republican President out of ill-will and envy.
As for the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, he’s dead afraid of facing President Lungu in 2021 polls as he will be crushed a sixth time in a row.
We say so because the UPND leader has nothing to offer except opposing everything Government says and does even if it is meant to benefit the citizens.
He (Hichilema) campaigned against the Referendum on the enactment into law the proposed expanded Bill of Rights, and just recently he ordered his MPS to shoot down Bill 10, which would have empowered the youth, women and the disabled people.
We are fully aware of the revived eligibility debate as an ill-conceived scheme designed to erode the Zambian people’s confidence in President Lungu ahead of the 2021 polls.
This is so because Hichilema is in a panic mode of losing again in 2021 polls to President Lungu.
It’s for this reason we are appealing to President Lungu to ignore his detractors and continue delivering on his campaign promises.
We also urge the Zambian people not to be swayed by the lies being peddled by President Lungu’s enemies.
Issued by:
A CONSORTIUM OF NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS
ON BEHALF OF THE CONSORTIUM SPOKESPERSON – SPUKI Spuki Mulemwa
This idiot is still there. Can someone please beat this idiot up so he can learn to shut up.
You are worse than a dead stinking dog. Grow up and do something meaningful for yourself and your family. Your cow will soon be no more. The constitution is clear, sworn in twice = two terms = chapwa. Leave your Lungu alone.
We are not spooked by the sebana wikute being exhibited by the author!
You misdirected on bill 10 again you want to misdirect him on third term
Spuki he say that? Spuki I’m remember played drums in the defunct Maoma band. He failed to play raggae?
Why do u always paint malabisi on HH as though u have ever heard him open his mouth that Lungu is not ligible to stand? Panji Kaunda is PF, you dont react on him, KBF is PF you dont talk about him but why talk about someone whose ideas are to bring Zambia which is in tartus to sanity?
Mulefimba no mufimbilwa at the end you shall burst with HB pressure due to your hatred.