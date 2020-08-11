STATEMENT: WHY PRESIDENT LUNGU DESERVES ANOTHER FIVE- YEAR MANDATE

August 10, 2020

President Edgar Lungu deserves another five-year mandate to govern given the fact that he’s accelerating various empowerment initiatives targeted at improving Zambians’ welfare.

For example, the Youth Empowerment Fund, Social Cash Transfer scheme, and other empowerment initiatives administered via specific various line ministries, including the Disaster Management &Mitigation Unit (DMMU) under the Office of the Vice-President, have really improved the Zambian peoples’ lives.

It’s worth noting that President Lungu’s commitment to improve Zambians’ welfare is unprecedented in the country’s history.

Indeed, many citizens’ livelihood has improved through funds accessed from the said empowerment initiatives.

However, President Lungu has continued delivering on all-inclusive citizens’ empowerment agenda tailored not to leave anyone behind.

In view of the foregoing, it’s now abundantly clear that President Lungu means well for the Zambian people, and it’s for this reason he deserves another five-year mandate to govern the country.

Issued by:

ZAMBIAN DNA SPOKES PERSON

SPUKI Spuki Mulemwa