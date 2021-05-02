By Chileshe Mwango

Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza has joined several stakeholders in condemning the scenes of political violence among PF supporters that occurred at their headquarters yesterday.

Mr. Mwanza who has described what transpired yesterday as disheartening and sickening has since urged President Edgar Lungu and the entire Pf Party leadership to get concerned with the behavior their members exhibited at the party offices.

He tells Phoenix News that the behavior and animosity exhibited yesterday should not be tolerated adding that if the violent gangs are allowed to continue having such confrontation under the guise of being party members, the image of the PF will be destroyed the same way the mmd was destroyed the years leading to the 2011 general election.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwanza has also advised the united party for national development leadership to avoid opening a command center for their youths separately from their own party secretariat.

Meanwhile the opposition UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says yesterday’s violence at the PF secretariat has vindicated people’s perception that the ruling party is a violent party.

Mr. Mweetwa however says it is not surprising that cadres had the audacity to act in such a violent manner in the presence of their leaders who have always refuted their party perpetuates violence.

He warns that such acts are denting the country’s image to the international community.

PHOENIX NEWS