By Wendson Mavoro

Business and Political stakeholders have welcomed President Hakainde Hichilema’s trip to the United States of America to attend the 76th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly from 20th to 26th September, 2021.

Zambia Chamber of Commerce President, Chabuka Kawesha says such trips are key to enhancing foreign direct investment which the country needs.

Dr. Kawesha has called on the Zambian business community to take interest in such undertakings to build business linkages.

And Political Scientist Musyani Sichone has hailed the move saying it will help to improve relations between the two countries which have not been good.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo says such foreign trips are important for the UPND government to achieve its objective of economic transformation.