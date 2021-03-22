By Etambuyu Katota

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes -SACCORD- has commended National Democratic Congress -NDC- leader Chishimba Kambwili for apologising to President Edgar Lungu.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe says the move by Kambwili is commendable because apologizing is important in building peace as it offers an opportunity for reconciliation.

In a statement issued to ZNBC News in Lusaka on Friday, Cheembe said for the NDC leader to have apologised, it shows humility on his part.

He has also appealed to other political leaders to always ensure civility in politics by avoiding engaging in vulgar communication that may unnecessarily injure people.

And Christian Coalition in Zambia President Charles Mwape said the decision by Kambwili to apologise is bold and an indication of a leader who wants peace and harmony in the political space.

Professor Mwape has urged other political party leaders to emulate Kambwili.

Meanwhile, Independent Churches of Zambia President David Masupa has urged politicians to be mindful of statements they issue that are meant to injure other peoples’ reputation and character.

Bishop Masupa in a telephone interview with ZNBC News commended Kambwili for apologising and setting the record straight about his accusations.

And New Congress Party President Peter Chanda said seeking forgiveness is a sign of strength and has commended Kambwili.

Pastor Chanda said the NDC leader has done the right thing by apologising because he made statements that were false.

Evangelical Youth Alliance Executive Director, Moses Lungu said the apology by Kambwili is meant to bring peace and unity in the country.

Meanwhile, Former Kafue District Commissioner Michael Bwalya said Kambwili has taken a noble step to apologise and seek forgiveness over his transgressions.

Bwalya said Kambwili’s call for reconciliation with the Head of State is commendable and timely.