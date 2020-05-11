By Rick Nchito

Stanbic Bank Zambia has grabbed Kayo Lodge from a PF cadre musician Kayombo after failing to pay back a loan he got from the bank.

The facility is now under the watchful eye of State Police who are guarding it.

Kayombo is one of the PF musicians who sang the Dununa Reverse song along side JK who is also struggling financially and survives on making ponographic movies which he sends to India.

Kayombo has tried to seek for help from President Edgar Lungu but the Head of State has completely refused to come into the matter.

It is believed that Kayombo got over K2.5 million from the bank which he has completely failed to pay back.

Close relatives to Kayombo say the PF musician is now sick at home after his BP shot following the grabbing of the Lodge. – Koswe