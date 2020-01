Stanbic banks grabbs Kayo Executive lodge for PF artist Kayombo

PF musicians are now dancing to the tune as most of them have been abandoned. Recently, Dandy Crazy failed to raise K1,500 to buy a coffin and now, due to failure by Kayombo to pay a K32,000 loan he obtained from stanbic bank, his lodge in Nyumba Yanga has been grabbed by the bank.