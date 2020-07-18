

THE pedestrian who died after an accident involving Praise Christian Centre overseer Edgar N’gambi in Lusaka yesterday has been identified as Stanbic Bank employee Chishimba Kabwe.



In a brief statement to Kalemba last evening, Stanbic public relations manager Chanda Katongo expressed shock at the sudden and tragic death of Kabwe, who worked in the bank’s Reconciliation Department.

According to Katongo, Kabwe was on leave and had left her car at home to take a walk down the road from her house when the accident occurred in Salama Park.



Social media footage captured at the scene shows Bishop N’gambi’s white Range Rover, which had overturned on its side, being prepared to be towed away. Bishop N’gambi was reported to have been rushed to hospital.



And a statement reportedly issued by the Praise Christian Centre Administration confirmed that Bishop N’gambi was fine and urged church members to remain calm and avoid any panic or speculation over the unfortunate incident.



“We convey our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased person. Other details will be communicated as needed,” read the statement.

CAPTION: Chishimba Kabwe – Picture Courtesy Stanbic Bank

(Source: Kalemba)