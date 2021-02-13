STAND IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE IF YOU ARE POPULAR INSTEAD OF CAUSING CONFUSION IN MUNALI – BIZWELL MUTAALE TOLD BY PROF NKANDU LUO’S SUPPORTERS

Supporters of Munali Member of Parliament Nkandu Luo have questioned the logic behind PF mobilisation member Bizwell Mutaale’s decision to contest the Munali parliamentary seat in Lusaka instead of standing in Southern Province where he claims to be popular.

Professor Luo recently called for special treatment of women holding parliamentary seats during the adoption process by stopping men from eyeing their seats ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The Munali parliamentary seat has attracted a number of people who have declared their interest to stand on the ruling party’s ticket.