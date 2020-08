STARDY MWALE SUMMONED BY THE ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION (ACC)

FORMER Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale has been summoned to appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for interviews.

In a call-out issued by the ACC on 17 August 2020, Mwale is expected to appear soon.

President Edgar Lungu recently transferred Mr. Mwale from Ministry of Defence to Cabinet Office.