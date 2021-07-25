By Sara Imutowa Yeta II

START THE PROCESS OF TRANSFERRING POWER TO HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

For the first time, I agree with denialists that there is no wind of change in Zambia at all because there is infact a hurricane gust of change.

Today Solwezi came to a stand still because of Hakainde Hichilema’s presence stirring up hope in people for a better country for all Zambians.

Multitudes of people waited for him at the airport and triumphantly escorted him to different townships in Solwezi.

The popularity displayed today is unprecedented and explains why the current rogue regime did not want him to fly to Solwezi.

One needs to be irredeemably naive to deny the hurricane gust of change sweeping across Solwezi and the country at large.

It is now clear that denialists of the hurricane gust of change sweeping across the country have chosen to deny this reality as a way of avoiding to deal with an uncomfortable truth of the inevitable change coming soon.

Refusal to accept an empirically verifiable reality of the hurricane gust of change is an essentially irrational action that withholds validation of our historical experience and current political events in Zambia.

The segment of society that is struggling with the trauma of the hurricane gust of change is one that has turned away from political and socio-economic reality on the ground in favor of a more comfortable lie that the sitting regime is still popular.

The rejection of the hurricane gust of change that is now undisputed and well-supported by scientific consensus of independent opinion polls and intelligence reports in favour of ideas that are based on the rigged glory of past elections and continued misinformation that Hichilema is a social media president is the remaining consolation for denialists.

To all denialists of the hurricane gust of change I have free advice; reject the overwhelming evidence of consensus on the inevitable change in August at your own peril.

No amount of creationists ideas of infrastructure built that is overpriced therefore ridden with corruption will stop the evolutionary idea led by Hichilema because people are sick and tired of the sitting regime.

The best the current regime can do is to come down from the high horse of denialism and start the process of transferring power to the next, seventh, republican president, one of the most important processes in our Zambian democracy