The State this morning discontinued the matter in which the late Republican Progressive Party(RPP) President James Lukuku was facing of inciting violence or hatred against the Chinese.

This was after Counsel Kamuwanga Phiri submitted record of death certificate of the late Lukuku.

And RPP President Leslie Chikuse has thanked Counsel Mulambo Haimbe for representing late Lukuku in the matter with commitment up to the end.

“I would like to sincerely thank Counsel Mulambo Haimbe for the commitment and loyalty exhibited in all the cases of our late President James Lukuku before court,” Chikuse