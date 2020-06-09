State Enters Nolle in CBU Lecturer’s Murder Case

The State has entered a Nolle Prosequi in a matter where a 26-year-old man was accused of killing a Copperbelt University lecturer in cold blood in Kitwe.

Particulars of the offence were that in October, 2019, Chiluba Mwale, 26, allegedly stabbed Dr Maximillan Mainza to death.

Apart from the murder charge, Mr Mwale was also facing charges of aggravated robbery and rape.

When the matter came up for continued trial, the State informed the court that it was not proceeding with the matter as the Director of Public Prosecutions had entered a Nolle Prosequi in the case.

The suspect who had been at Kamfinsa Correctional Facility since his arrest last year has since been set free following the nolle prosequi entered in the case.