Nolle Prosequi In The Corruption Case Involving Amos Chanda.

The State has entered a nolle prosequi in a corruption case involving former State House spokesperson Amos Chanda, former Road Transport and Safety Agency Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko and former Intelligence Mobility Services boss Walid El Nahas.

The trio were charged with corruption involving US$21,000, but they all pleaded not guilty.

When the case came up this morning, State Advocate Sipholiano Phiri said he was in receipt of a nolle prosequi discharging the proceedings before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale.

Magistrate Mwale then said the proceedings before him are therefore discontinued and the accused were discharged.

