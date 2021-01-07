Press statement for immediate release

06/01/2021

State House and Police Command after my life

This is to inform the general public over State maneuvers using the Zambia Police to eliminate of me at all cost. This trail is traced back from 2016 and it has continued to this day.

The only crime I have committed is to defend Good Governance and Human Rights in Zambia by exposing the truth and the PF’s evil agenda ahead of 2021 elections.

Last year I wrote to president Edgar Lungu demanding for justice over state sponsored killings of civilians such as Grazia Matapa, Mark Choonga, Mwendamei, Lawrence Banda, Mbanga, Mapenzi Chibulo, Vespers Shimuzhila, Mukonka Malesu and many others. Few days later I was accused of defamation of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and an order was issued by him to state house and police command to hunt for me as though I was a gassing masterminder.

Since then, I have been receiving persistent death threats which are well documented and given to my lawyers. This intimidation has continued and to my surprise instead of intestifying hunting for people who burnt our markets, gassed the country, gunned down unarmed civilians, President Edgar Lungu has dedicated all his energy and that of his Police to go after me.

On several occasions I have consistently highlighted things that the PF government wants to do against Zambians. Before the Wednesday killings, I warned the country of the PF government planning to unleash their military grade hardware on civilians to intimidate and instill fear in citizens and further deploy these armament in our streets.

In the recent killing, I have challenged President Edgar Lungu to fire Kampyongo, Lusambo, Kanganja and Esther Katongo if his hands are clean. It is now over 48 hrs past the ultimatum I gave His Excellence, and your guess on why he can’t fire these people, is as good as mine.

All I can say is that should anything happen to me and any one around me, Zambians and the international community must not look further than President Edgar Lungu and the Police top Command.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International