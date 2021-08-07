PRESIDENT LUNGU MOURNS STATE HOUSE PHOTOGRAPHER EDDIE MWANALEZA

LUSAKA (Saturday, 7th August, 2021)

His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia has described State House Photographer, Eddie Mwanaleza as a long-serving servant of the nation “whose picture gallery could tell the whole story about Zambia.”

Mr Mwanaleza, 61, died this morning at the University Teaching Hospital where he had been admitted after falling ill.

Mr Mwanaleza was an experienced photo journalist who worked for almost all the public media houses, and the private media before being attached to State House from ZANIS in 2012.

President Lungu said, “Mr Mwanaleza had immense experience, personaly observed here at State HoUse. This is a great loss not just to his family but Govermment and State House, in particular. t is also a big loss to the media

fraternity. My thoughts are with his family, and may his soul rest in etenal peace,” the President said.

Funeral of the late Mr Mwanaleza, who is survived by wife, Diana and children, is at his residence in Lusaka West.

Issued by:

ISAAC CHIPAMPE

SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT

(PRESSAND PUBLIC RELATIONS)