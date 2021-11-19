State House Economic Advsor, Dr. Pamela Mambwe Nakamba , PhD.
Education:
PhD in Economics
MA in Economics
BA in Economics.
Until recently, she was Executive Director, Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research, ZIPAR.
Right person for the job. It's a position that requires someone mature and has carried out research on the Zambian economy. Her role is to express economic concepts in terms lay people can understand.
