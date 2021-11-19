Dr. Pamela Mambwe Nakamba , PhD

State House Economic Advsor, Dr. Pamela Mambwe Nakamba , PhD.

Education:

PhD in Economics

MA in Economics

BA in Economics.

Until recently, she was Executive Director, Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research, ZIPAR.

258138305_4517067595006692_8077649334974412843_n
Dr. Pamela Mambwe Nakamba , PhD

5 COMMENTS

    • Ba Chilyata wesu, Kanabesa, Muntu wesu!! You always throw in a “dead Fly in the Ointment or Milk” in all your postings, chilishani kanshi Bakalamba??

      • @Wena Sitali
        Kkkk! Kayili it is true, am sure you agree but you just look away. She is still alright, mature, not married but has a kid playing in the background – so ready for serious things.
        I waz thinking Bally would give that role to Prof Oliver Saasa, a well seasoned Economist. But anyway, even this girl is ok. I will go there after 3 months and check on her.

  2. Right person for the job. It’s a position that requires someone mature and has carried out research on the Zambian economy. Her role is to express economic concepts in terms lay people can understand.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here