STATE HOUSE INSTRUCTS ZESCO TO “DEAL WITH” PRIME TELEVISION.

State House has ordered Zesco MD to build a STRONG CASE against Prime TV with a view to have it closed down again.

Zesco has since written delivered a demand letter to Prime TV and will by the end of week write IBA.

Zesco is now threatening to take Prime TV to court claiming that its reputation has been dented. Which reputation does Zesco have to defend honestly?-ZWD