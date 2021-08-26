STATE HOUSE IS SMALL, HH WILL LIVE AT HIS HOUSE BUT WORK FROM STATE HOUSE-BATUKE IMENDA

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema will not shift from Community House in New Kasama to State House because he is comfortable staying in his private residence.

UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda said in an interview that President Hichilema will continue living at his private residence but that he will be working from State House.

“Just like he said before he was sworn in, our President will continue living at his house in New Kasama. He is more comfortable at Community House. When you compare the two places, his house is better,” Mr Imenda said.

He said President Hichilema’s residence is bigger than Nkwazi House at State House.