SIKAILE SIKAILE WRITES

STATE HOUSE KNOWS KILLERS OF NSAMA AND JOSEPH KAUNDA

We would like to remind president Edgar Lungu and his PF government that justice should be granted at all cost in the gruesome murder of two civilians Mr Nsama and Joseph Kaunda. We have for some time now been informing the nation about the state involvement in killings of innocent citizens by PF government.

We are also aware that president Edgar Lungu as commander in chief of the armed forces knows the killers of Mapenzi Chibulo, Vespers Shimunzhila, Matapa Glayzia, Malesu Mukonka, Obed Bwalya Kasongo, Mark Choongwa, Lawrence Banda, Frank Mugala, Kennedy Mudenda and many others. The people who have committed these crimes are free roaming the streets and Mr Lungu is happy.

On the murder of Mr Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda: before the execution we warned the country what PF were planning and few days later after the killing of Nsama and Joseph, we called upon Mr Lungu to fire Kampyongo, Kanganja, Lusambo and Esther Katongo following our independent investigations. However, our earnest call for justice was trashed by Mr Lungu and the PF government. Today Human Rights Commission finds the same culprits wanting.

We demand for the immediate arrest of the said people including Mr Nelson Phiri if we are to see justice in this case. We have all the information on who the real culprits are and constable Nyundu was used as a sacrificial lamb.Let all stakeholders take keen interest in this matter otherwise we shall continue being killed like chickens.

We are also aware of how some state house officials coordinated this shooting. This is why we have maintained our stance that the killing was a state house project and president Edgar Lungu is very much aware of all the people who participated in this extrajudicial killing going on in our country. We appeal to Mr Lungu to do the right thing because Zambians wants to see justice.

We again challenge Mr Lungu that if his hands are clean together with his government let him fire these people mentioned in the report immediately. But if he sanctioned this act of violence then he shall continue hiding them. We have not forgotten about the death of Obed Bwalya Kasongo killed by one of president Lungu’s current serving minister who again have appeared in the Nsama and Joseph Kaunda’s case.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International

By CIC press team