State House panicks as Banks deduct on the spot and defy PF debt swap hype

By Sharon Mumbi (24.07.21).

What was meant to be an exhilarating public relations dose on the Zambian civil service in order to sway their votes to the ruling party, has however turned out to be a nightmarish drill for President Edgar Lungu, under 21 days before elections.

Banks have gone ahead to deduct the loans of indebted government workers from this month’s salaries, leaving most of them with negative balances in their accounts. President Edgar Lungu yesterday summoned Secretaries to the Cabinet and Treasury, demanding for an explanation on the embarrassing and costly episode. The bad news is that they have no explanation because Commercial banks are in the business of making money than donating it.

The backlash of having a huge government workforce go into an election with negative salaries is huge for an embattled President Edgar Lungu, but most financial experts say the PF should have known not to undertake such a gigantic gamble three weeks before the polls. The bet was areckless venture, but then the PF has always been reckless with the citizens’ welfare. – Zambia Eagle