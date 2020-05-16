By Patson Chilemba

State House says it’s misleading to insinuate that Dr Chitalu Chilufya is giving out COVID-19 figures to sabotage the President when these same figures are seen by President Lungu.

In a statement to Daily Revelation over assertions that Health minister Dr Chilufya was announcing a spike in the COVID-19 pandemic to sabotage the President and had failed to account for the donations, special assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe said Dr Chilufya should be allowed to announce figures as he was given by his technocrats.

“The minister avails His Excellency, the President figures as they are made available. It is misleading to insinuate that the Minister is giving our figures to sabotage His Excellency the President when these figures are seen by the President,” Chipampe stated. “His Excellency the President will be the first one to tell you that he does not want anyone to massage figures to suit any agenda. While ensuring business begins to run, His Excellency does not want the efforts of the medical teams to be frustrated.”

Chipampe stated that this was why there was a multi-sectoral team in place working together and at the helm of it was the President.

“More importantly, the fight against Covid-19 must not be politicised,” said Chipampe.

PF members are up in arms against Dr Chilufya for announcing a spike in COVID-19 cases, usually coinciding with further reopening of the economy by the President.

And in the latest move, which Chipampe was specifically reacting to, an independent public health and community education expert Dr Beck Banda called for President Lungu to dismiss Dr Chilufya following what he termed as thorough research and investigation.

Dr Banda accused Dr Chilufya of telling lies about the 24 hours Covid-19 updates as most results he announced were days behind. He stated that following President Lungu’s recent address to the nation, far less than 24-hours Dr Chilufya announced his new threatening figures of 85.

Dr Banda stated that the results were not true but a fiction from the minister to merely scare Zambians and sabotage the presidential measures on the new normal.

“For example, it is not true that 26 immigration officials at Nakonde border tested Covid-19 positive as Zambia has few immigration officers at that border. If they are all Covid-19 positive and hospitalized, why are some officers still there and working,” Dr Banda said, adding that the 85 positive cases for last Saturday was therefore questionable and false, which made the minister professionally wrong to be kept and continue updating Zambia on the virus.

Dr Banda stated that Dr Chilufya further lied that the 82 year old woman died in the last 24 hours of Saturday when that woman died on Tuesday and was buried on Thursday.

“Why didn’t the minister Minister allow the President to announce the death on Friday but chose to hide it to himself?” Dr Banda said. “In the past seven weeks, the Minister has been lying that all our ports of entry are secured and measures put in place to screen and quarantine those found positive. Nakonde border has exposed his lies. So, where are the Tanzanian truck drivers who tested positive.”

Dr Banda further stated that Dr Chilufya has not been accountable to the many donations and support the government had received from well wishers.

“Two months of Covid-19; he has never explained to us Zambians how much has been donated and how it has been utilized. Remember Your Excellency that this is the same person who is under corruption investigations,” stated Dr Banda. “The picture that has been created among the people, be it health workers, other political players and indeed the many citizens is that you have been treating him as a sacred cow and that perception has deeply worked against your good leadership.”-Daily Revelation