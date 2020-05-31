A Lusaka High Court has ordered the government to pay professor Clive Chirwa K15 million.

This is for the unprocedural termination of his contract.

The judgment was given on Thursday 28 May 2020, giving the state orders to pay the former parastatal boss.

Clive Chirwa’s employment as Managing Director of Zambia Railways was terminated by late President Sata on allegations of corruption.

He worked for only 7 months but the court said he should be considered as having had served the full 5 year Contract.

The government has been offered the leave to appeal against the judgement.