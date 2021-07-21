By RHODAH MVULA

The State has applied before the Livingstone High Court for the transfer to Mansa of the case in which Chief Mukuni’s wife and four others are accused of abducting Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.

The State have made the application allegedly to protect the witnesses who from intimidation if the matter is heard in the Choma Magistrate Court.

When the matter came up for hearing in the Livingstone High court chambers, the judge presiding over the matter was unavailable and the matter has been adjourned.

In this matter, Chief Mukuni’s wife Veronica, three UPND officials and a Choma businessman are accused of abducting Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.

The five accused persons stand charged with two counts of Abduction with intent to confine contrary to the laws of Zambia.- Diamond TV