STATEHOUSE HIRES JUDASISCARIOTIC POLITICAL PARTIES TO DENOUNCE PRESIDENT HH WITH A K50,000.00 EACH PAID THROUGH A NAMED INDIAN.*
_James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku RPP President_
PF Surrogate Judas Iscariot political parties are today this very morning scheduled to hold a presser on which they are calling for the arrest of President HH on useless grounds of privatisation.
These surrogate Judascariotic political parties have been oiled by an Indian with a K50,000 each.
They these Judas iscariots are set to approve of the conviction of Dr Chishimba Kambwili as well.
FYALAPITA. Fyalapwa!
CIC PRESS TEAM.