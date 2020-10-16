STATEHOUSE HIRES JUDASISCARIOTIC POLITICAL PARTIES TO DENOUNCE PRESIDENT HH WITH A K50,000.00 EACH PAID THROUGH A NAMED INDIAN.*

PF Surrogate Judas Iscariot political parties are today this very morning scheduled to hold a presser on which they are calling for the arrest of President HH on useless grounds of privatisation.

These surrogate Judascariotic political parties have been oiled by an Indian with a K50,000 each.

They these Judas iscariots are set to approve of the conviction of Dr Chishimba Kambwili as well.

FYALAPITA. Fyalapwa!

*James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku RPP President*

