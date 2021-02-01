Throwback…..

[Statement by President Nelson Mandela following the arrest of former President of Zambia, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda 26 December 1997]

Credit: Wynegood G. Malunga

“The South African Government has taken note of the arrest and detention in Lusaka of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, former State President of the Republic of Zambia and wishes to express its disappointment and grave concern at this development.

Given the commitment of the members of the Southern African Development Community to the promotion and maintenance of democracy, good governance and human rights in our constituent States and in the region generally, the summary detention and arrest of a former State President and founder of that nation is, whatever the substantive issues at stake, a matter of serious concern.

The detention without trial of political opponents is contrary to the basic principles of a democratic policy, and will not serve to foster confidence in the kind of free political activity to which the Harare declaration commits us as States of this region. We wish to call upon the Zambian authorities to either bring Dr. Kaunda to trial immediately or to release him from detention forthwith.

We do trust that the matter of the detention of Dr. Kaunda will be resolved speedily and in the interest of political stability and good governance in Zambia and in our region.”



Photos: Dr Kaunda remained unshaven throughout his incarceration.