By Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda

STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – BREAKING THE SILENCE, TELLING THE UNTOLD STORY AS IT WERE…

07.03.2021

Fellow Comrades, Youths, My Political And Facebook Followers, Brothers And Sisters Or May I Simply Say All Protocols Observed.

I Greet You All In The Blessed Name Of Our Lord Jesus Christ And Pray That God Continues To Sustain Our Lives And That Of Our Loved Ones During This Very Difficult Challenge Of The Novel Coronavirus Pandemic Which Has Continued To Pose A Real Threat On Mankind.

Ladies And Gentlemen, This Day Has Been Dedicated To A Very Important Conversation With Most Of You Who May Not Have Had A Chance Of Hearing From Me Or Knowing Who This Jay Jay Is Apart From What You’ve Heard Through Others Especially The Malice And Concocted Falsehoods Spread By My Political Enemies And Competitors. Today I Present You With Such A Rare Opportunity Of Walking Briefly With Me Into My Political Journey.

I Must Confess It Has Never Been Easy But By God’s Grace We Are Here Today To Testify And Offer Someone An Opportunity Of Knowing Some Truth. It’s Not My Nature To Play Petty Or By Use Of Words Because Of My Resolve To Let My Works Do The Talking On My Behalf. I’m Action Oriented And So I Focus On Doing What Impacts On The Lives Of The Residents Of Petauke Central Whom I Have Pledged To Serve Wholeheartedly.

The Year 2020 Is Now Behind Us And As Many Of You May Recall, It Was A Year In Which So Much Happened To Me As An Individual. We Were In The Media And Our Stories Went Viral And Sadly Most Of Them Were In Bad Faith And Taste.

As A Youthful Aspiring Leader One Of The Most Important Attributes I Should Have Is Focus And Accountability. If I am Not Accountable For My Personal Actions And Private Life Then You Must Doubt My Abilities And Capacity To Be A Good Representative Of The People In Whatever Environment And Sphere Of Life. I Have Never Hidden My Intentions To Stand As Member Of Parliament For Petauke Central And It Is For That Reason That I Wish To Break The Silence And Speak About Certain Perceptions, Assertions And Allegations Which Have For A Long Time Been Begging For Answers From Me.

It’s Always Important To Practice Tolerance And Patience When You Find Yourself In Situations Which Puts You On Your Defence And Real Test. I am Privileged To Have A Great Team Of Advisors And Colleagues Who Kept On Encouraging Me And My Family To Stay Strong During The Most Unfortunate And Unimaginable Incidents Of My Life.

Ladies And Gentlemen Allow Me To Give You A Summarised Account Or Side Of The Two Legal Battles I Faced In Chipata And Lusaka Province Respectively Which Later Prompted My Suspension From My Party Position Of Youth Chairman For Eastern Province.

I’ll Endeavour To Give Highlights Of What Transpired As My Personal Account For Those Of You Who Still Want To Know The Truth And Also To Prepare My Supporters For The Anticipated Propaganda On My Personal Life As We Get Closer To The Elections Campaign In Which My Resolve Is To Once Again Have My Name On The Ballot Paper.

1. I Was In September 2020 Arrested And Appeared In Court In Chipata On A Charge Of Holding Unlawful Procession/ Unlawful Assembly. To My Surprise And Total Dismay I Was Accused Of Holding An Illegal Procession In Chipata Alone. However, By Simple Definition I Cannot Be Alone And Get Such A Charge Unless Something Is Wrong With Our Law Enforcers.

During My Detention I Fell Ill And Couldn’t Walk So I Had To Appear In Court On A Wheelchair From Namuseche Remand Prison Where I Had Been Taken Without Being Charged Appropriately As The Law Provides. I Was Later Taken To Chipata Central Hospital For Treatment After Taking A Plea Of Not Guilty To That Very Erroneous Charge.

I Was Denied Bail And Spent Almost Two Weeks In Police Detention Without Appearing In Court Even When The Case I Was Facing Was Bailable Until I Walked To Freedom After The Chipata Magistrates’ Court Acquitted Me. It Was Further Alleged That I Together With My Alleged Accomplices Misconducted Ourselves, Thereby Causing Breach Of Peace At The Same Premises.

2. You’ll Also Recall That I Was Jointly Charged With My Innocent Biological Sister With A Very Serious None Bailable Offence Of Aggravated Robbery After I Allegedly Stormed Lusaka Central Police Station And Physically Assaulted A Police Officer On Duty And Getting Away With Undisclosed Amounts Of Money Belonging To Him Including His Mobile Phone. Total Fabrications And Lies…

To Most Of You Who Know Me At Personal Level I’m Sure You Can Agree With Me That I Do Have Capacity To Buy Myself Any Type Of Gadgets Including Mobile Phones Worthy More Than The Amount I Was Accused Of Stealing. Now The Truth Of The Matter Was That On Unknown Date In August 2020 I Went To Lusaka Central Police With The Sole Purpose Of Meeting The Officers Who Shot And Killed My Relative William Tembo In Cold Blood And To Find Out What Was Happening In Terms Of Investigations To The Case Which Was An Issue Of Mistaken Identity. Yes I Was In The Company Of My Co-accused Persons And Other Unknown Persons Around 10:30 Hours On That Fateful Morning. The Officer Who Had To Give An Account Of What Transpired During The Shooting Incident Refused To Cooperate And Offer An Explanation Pertaining To The Matter In Which I Was And Still Remain A Family Representative Of The Deceased. The Photos I Took Of The Deceased Showed Or Should I Say, Shows That The Man Was Shot Facing The Killers As All The 3 Bullets Went Through The Front Of His Body. That Situation Somehow Confirms That Those Trigger Happy Cops Had Arrested The Boy Who Was At The Time In The Company Of His Girlfriend Relaxing.

Upon Reporting What We Saw, Police Command Agreed With Us That There Was Foul Play And A Suspected Case Of Clear Murder By The Police. I Was Then Assured Of Quick Probe And Possible Arrest Of The Murderer Cop But That Never Happened. I Must Admit Becoming Emotional On One Of The Days As We Followed Up On The Updates Regarding The Murder Suspect Cop But At No Point Did I Become Aggressive To The Extent Of Physically Manhandling An Officer As Was Alleged. I Do Recall Raising My Voice And Yelling At Some Police Officers In Anger But I Did Not Even Witness How One Of My Co-accused Slapped Or Caused Bodily Harm To A Police Officer As It Was Alleged. I Came To Learn Of The Arrest Of My Other Co-Accused Persons Much Later After Reading About The Twisted Facts On Social Media For Unruly And Disorderly Conduct.

Little Did The Officers Realise Their Plans To Impose A Falsified Charge On Me Had No Backing As The CCTV Cameras Did A Thorough Job Already. We Had Access To The Footage And What Followed You All Must Have Seen. The Police Had No Choice But To Amend The Charge From The Excitement And Malicious None Bailable Aggravated Robbery To Misconduct.

This Happened In Broad Daylight And In Full View Of The Passing Members Of The General Public But I Only Came To Read Sensational Headlines All Over Social Media Alleging That I Stormed The Police, Beat The Men In Uniform Up, Grabbed A Mobile Phone And Cash From The Said Officer Much Later In The Day.

Due To The Exaggerated Reporting And Cooked Up Charges I Felt Unsafe To Immediately Turn Up And Give My Side Of Story So I Consulted My Legal Counsel, Family And Close Associates Who Advised Me To Stay Safe And Wait For An Appropriate Time And That’s What I Did. When They Least Expected I Turned Myself In On August 19 And Got Charged With The Offences I Never Committed.

After Being Released On Bond In Lusaka I Quietly Travelled To My Base In Eastern Province, Where My Supporters Took To The Streets In Jubilation As I “Triumphantly Entered The City”, Fully-Backed By A Convoy And A Posse Of Supporters.

I Later Received Information That Police Had Been Instructed To Enforce My Arrest Alleging That I Had Once Again Abrogated The Public Order Act And Covid-19 Guidelines.

In November The Judge Fined Me And Three Others K150 Each After Pleading Guilty To A Case Of Disorderly Conduct In A Police Station. The Judge Further Sentenced My Co-accused Maxwell Pito To 12 Months Imprisonment For Assaulting A Police Officer.

In All This I Can Only Thank God For Your Prayers And Unwavering Support That I Got Acquitted After The Prosecution Team Failed To Prove Their Case Against Me Beyond Reasonable Doubt. I Suffered Financial Losses As My Businesses Went Down Got Injured, Emotional Torment And My Family, My Parents, Children, Friends And Relatives Went Through A Tough Time During My Incarceration.

Both My Cases Were Somehow Politically Motivated By My Enemies Who Saw Me As A Threat But Whom I’ve Since Forgiven. My Soul Cannot Be Defeated Or Forced To Give Up In Fear Of Our Perceived Enemies.

It Is Not Right To Slap Inaccurate Or Incorrect Charges On Someone Just Because You Want Them To Be Punished. It’s Such Malicious, Libelous And Defamatory Allegations Of Aggravated Assault Against Me Which Could Not Be Proved Which Led To The Adjustments To An Appropriate Charge Of Misconduct That You Saw.

Fellow Zambians No Sane Individual Can Rejoice At The Loss Of Life Of A Loved One And I Wish To Set It On Record That I Never At Any Point Got Into Physical Contact With A Cop And The Cameras At The Police Can Avail Such Evidence.

I Also Wish To Take This Opportunity To Pay Gratitude To All Of You Who Have Stood With Me During That Period Of Trials And Tribulations. Indeed The Law Must Be Respected At All Cost And I Regret My Actions And The Manner I Approached The Murder Case Of My Relative. However, I Still Pray And Hope That The Matter Will Be Pursued To It’s Logical Conclusion And Perpetrators Brought To Book.

Finally I Wish To Advise All My Fellow Members Of The Patriotic Front To Be Vigilant, Please Be Alert To Such Happenings And Watch Your Backs Because The Enemy Might Strike Any Of Us At Any Time.

I Believe In God And My Family Shall Not Live In Fear All Because Of Haters, Naysayers And Political Mercenaries Who’s Main Objective Is To Get To State House By Hook Or Crook. We Shall Not Succumb To Threats But Respond Within Legal Provisions. Sincere Gratitude Also Go To Zambia Police Command For Doing The Correct Thing In Amending The Charge To What Obtained On That Material Day.

I Hope This Statement Will Help Those Of You Who Have Been Busy Peddling Lies And Making Comments Based On Hearsay To Understand That In Our Era Of Technology We Gotta Be Careful Before Concocting Lies Against Others Because The Truth Can’t Be Hidden Forever. It Has It’s Way Of Coming Out Naturally. You May Argue That I Went Into Hiding But My Life Was Under Threat And At That Point Everyone Was A Potential Enemy Bearing How Sugar-coated The Story Was. I Had No Choice But Save My Dear Life And Here I am Today To Testify The Goodness Of The Lord Because Not Everyone Can Love Me Just Like Not Everyone Can Dislike Me.

I am Very Ready To Respond Maturely And In A Sober Manner To All Of You Who Have Issues That Requires Answers Because I Am Vying For Public Office And All Of You Are At Liberty To Interrogate Me.

The Future We Were Promised As Young Boys And Girls Has Come And That Future Is Today And Now. Let’s Agree To Disagree On Matters Of National Importance As Opposed To Petty Bickering. I’ve Faced And Won Several Political Battles But What Is Important Is Service To The People Of Petauke Central Constituency.

I’ve Offered Myself To Lead And In My Imperfections I Shall Learn From You And Please Guide Me Without Using Insulting Language. I’m Open To Criticism And So Let’s Talk, Let’s Dialogue And Make Petauke A Better Place For All.

Signed And Sealed

EJB

