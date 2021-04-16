.

Lusaka…Friday, April 16, 2021

LUSAKA PROVINCE MINISTER Hon Bowman Lusambo, MP, has advised the various technocrats across the civil service in Zambia to stay away from engaging themselves in the active politics of the nation.

Speaking when he officially opened the Provincial Development Coordinating Committee (PDDC) virtual meeting today, Hon Lusambo stated that civil servants are mandated by law to support the government of the day in delivering effective and efficient services to the nation and its people.

The main objective of the PDDC meeting was to take stock of the progress made in the implementation of developmental programs and projects in various places across the province and also to plan for the next quarter.

And Hon. Lusambo said the civil service had been the machinery trough which the Patriotic Front government under the leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu had been implementing policies and programs for the wellbeing of all Zambians without leaving anyone behind.

“Your job as technocrats in the civil service is to support the government in power. I therefore urge you to stay away from active politics and concentrate on serving the Zambian people in your various capacities in a professional manner,” Hon Lusambo said.

The Provincial Minister, who is also Copperbelt’s Kabushi PF Member of Parliament, said the technocrats should stick to their lane by providing non-partisan service to the Zambian people and let the politicians engage in issues that are of active political nature.

And Hon. Lusambo has stated that the PF Government under the leadership of President Lungu had demonstrated commitment to uplift the welfare of the Zambian people without leaving anyone behind.

He has highlighted the aspect of infrastructure development in the sectors of health, education, roads, water and sanitation and the social protection programs among other interventions which government was implementing to improve people’s livelihoods.

He however said that government is alive to the fact that there is still more that needs to be done to improve people’s livelihoods hence it has not relented in up-scaling empowerment schemes like youth and women empowerment initiatives.

And Hon. Lusambo said government is aware of the challenges being faced in the implementation of various developmental programs due to limited physical space that the country was going through.

He has appealed to various technocrats across the civil service to exercise prudent management of available resources in the implementation of the various government developmental programs.

“You should also explore innovative ways and means in the midst of these challenges of finding solutions to the various developmental needs of our people. With your support as technocrats we can over these challenges together,” Hon Lusambo advised.

He also said the Lusaka Provincial Administration has continued to work hard in conjunction with other relevant stakeholders to mitigate the prevailing challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a reduction in the positivity rate had been recorded.