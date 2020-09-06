BWEENGWA UPND member of parliament Michelo Kasauta says Zambians are ready to die for Hakainde Hichilema should the PF dare to arrest him this time around.

He says the wind of change in the country is blowing heavily in the bedrooms of PF criminals, hence their panic to try and scheme Hichilema’s arrest.

In an interview, Kasauta said no one must fear anybody because the time has come for Zambians to liberate themselves again.

“We are ready to die for Hakainde Hichilema this time around. If it means sacrificing our lives for his freedom, then they will finish all of us, the 17 million Zambians. We are ready and time has come,” he said.

Kasauta warned that the mood in the country was fertile for unrest and no one wanted to see that happening.

“I want to urge the PF government to stay away from HH because he is an innocent man. People of Bweengwa are not happy about the stinking statements coming from FDD president Edith Nawakwi where she is trying to label HH that he was the one that spearheaded privatisation of companies in this country and that he did not conduct himself well according to the law. First of all, it is the MMD regime that came up with privatisation, not HH. They approved every sale and not HH,” he said.

And Kasauta alleged that the real criminals stealing government resources were in PF.

“The criminals are in PF and I want to urge them to start marching to prison on their own not to wait for next year to be taken to prison especially that the wind of change is blowing heavily even in their bedrooms and they know quite well that they are going,” Kasauta said.

He warned that should the PF develop the appetite to dare Zambians further, they will see how bad people can sometimes be.

“Let them dare to arrest HH and Nawakwi will be the one to be blamed, and when the country is torn apart the PF government will be held responsible,” said Kasauta.