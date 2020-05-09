By Zondiwe Mbewe

HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Nakonde should be avoided as it is now the COVID-19 epicenter.

And Dr Chilufya has announced that Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 85 new cases of COVID-19, with 76 cases coming from Nakonde in Muchinga Province.

He disclosed that the 76 cases in Nakonde included 26 truck drivers, 13 commercial sex workers and lodge staff, 31 immigration staff and agents, among others.

At his daily briefing, Saturday, Dr Chilufya also said the country had recorded three COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the death toll to seven.

He said the three cases involved an 82-year-old patient who had a stroke, a 30-year-old female who had a chronic liver condition and another patient from Ndola who was being investigated for Tuberculosis.

“I would like to inform the nation that we have recorded three deaths that are COVID-19 related. The three deaths involve; an 82-year-old patient from Nampundwe who had the Cerebrovascular accident commonly known as a stroke at home and was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital. On arrival at the University Teaching Hospital, the patient in the unconscious state was examined and resuscitation began. Part of the investigations involved doing a CT Scan that was done at the University Teaching Hospital. The patient was subjected to the routine protocol of screening for COVID-19 and this patient did test positive for COVID-19. This patient has been notified not only as COVID case, but also as a COVID-19 related death,” Dr Chilufya said.

“The second patient is a 30-year-old female from Ng’ombe compound in Lusaka. This patient has been in our care for a chronic liver condition called cirrhosis and this patient already had developed hepatic encephalopathy or mental disorder associated with the chronic liver condition. This patient was brought in to the hospital critically ill and as part of the protocol, we did swab and we did find that this patient also had COVID-19. We entered this patient as having died, yes from the chronic liver condition but also noted the presence of COVID-19. So it is COVID-19 related mortality. The third patient is from Ndola and this patient did present to our facilities again in a very ill state and was being investigated for Tuberculosis. As part of the investigations, [this patient] was swabbed for COVID-19 and died a few days after admission to Ndola Central Hospital.”

He said Lusaka had in the last 24 hours recorded nine new COVID-19 cases out of the 346 tests conducted, but added that the nine cases included the two deaths.

Dr Chilufya also disclosed that Nakonde had recorded 76 new COVID-19 cases, which included 26 truck drivers, 13 commercial sex workers and lodge staff, 31 immigration staff and agents, among others.

“We now have analysed 170 tests [in Nakonde] and out these, 76 have come out positive. These are broken down as follows; 26 are truck drivers that have been crossing into the country, 13 are workers from lodges and commercial sex workers, 31 involve our immigration staff and agents and four are known contacts of the cases that we had picked earlier. Therefore, the 76 cases that we have picked out of Nakonde, added to the nine cases that we picked out of Lusaka and the Copperbelt bring the new cases we are notifying today to 85,” he said.

He said government would institute stringent boarder control measures to avoid further importation of COVID-19.

“The operation in Nakonde continues and today we are analysing another 650 tests. The operation in Nakonde today brings out one new key thing, Nakonde is a new epicenter for COVID-19. Nakonde is an infected area that must be avoided. In a whole government approach, we will institute stringent boarder control measures to avoid further importation of COVID-19 and also to ensure that we stem the community spread that is raging in Nakonde. We will therefore, be getting back with even more details on the measures which will be informed by a whole government approach. The screening continues,” said Dr Chilufya.

“We will be admitting all our patients in one facility in Nakonde and in another facility at Chinsali General Hospital. We have reinforced staff at the facilities and we are going to ensure that all that those that are picked out as positive are managed in our isolation facilities. For those who are returning through the Nakonde boarder, you will be mandatory quarantined and won’t be allowed to proceed for a minimum of 14 days and you will be subjected to the screening and testing.”

Dr Chilufya said Muchinga Province had adequate capacity to manage the cases reported so far in Nakonde.