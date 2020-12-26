“We Don’t Need Police Presence During Burial Of Our Member Tomorrow” – Charles Kakoma

STAY AWAY FROM OUR FUNERAL UPND FIRES BACK AT THE POLICE AS PARTY SPOKESPERSON HON CHARLES KAKOMA RESPONDS TO ESTHER MWATA KATONGO SAYING

“WE DON’T NEED POLICE PRESENCE DURING BURIAL OF OUR MEMBER TOMORROW”

We have taken note of the scare monger tactics by the Zambia Police in the statement released earlier in the day.

We wonder where the entire police get such falsehoods as intelligence reports that UPND members are planning meyhem tomorrow during the burial of our member who was murdered by the police.

We want to request the police, who are the murderers, to stay away from the funeral service of our member’ Joseph Kaunda, tomorrow as their presence will just agitate the the already tense situation in the country.

We can assure that the funeral service will be very peaceful if the police don’t come and provoke the mourners tomorrow.

Equally we don’t expect provocation from political thugs belonging to the PF.

Issued by:

Charles Kakoma,

UPND Spokesperson