“We Don’t Need Police Presence During Burial Of Our Member Tomorrow” – Charles Kakoma

STAY AWAY FROM OUR FUNERAL UPND FIRES BACK AT THE POLICE AS PARTY SPOKESPERSON HON CHARLES KAKOMA RESPONDS TO ESTHER MWATA KATONGO SAYING
“WE DON’T NEED POLICE PRESENCE DURING BURIAL OF OUR MEMBER TOMORROW”
We have taken note of the scare monger tactics by the Zambia Police in the statement released earlier in the day.
We wonder where the entire police get such falsehoods as intelligence reports that UPND members are planning meyhem tomorrow during the burial of our member who was murdered by the police.
We want to request the police, who are the murderers, to stay away from the funeral service of our member’ Joseph Kaunda, tomorrow as their presence will just agitate the the already tense situation in the country.
We can assure that the funeral service will be very peaceful if the police don’t come and provoke the mourners tomorrow.
Equally we don’t expect provocation from political thugs belonging to the PF.
Issued by:
Charles Kakoma,
UPND Spokesperson
Enough cops will be deployed at burial of UPND cadre to curb lawlessness, Police warn
December 26, 2020 7
Enough cops will be deployed at burial of UPND cadre to curb lawlessness, Police warn
POLICE have warned that they will deal with “all those who will be on the other side of the law” during the burial of slain UPND cadre Joseph Kaunda in Kafue tomorrow.
In a statement this afternoon, Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said the police had recieved information that there were some people planning trouble for tomorrow.
Katongo urged Kaunda’s family to bury him in a respectful manner and allow the investigations in the matter to be concluded.
Kaunda along with National Prosecutions Authority prosecutor Nsama Nsama were shot dead on Wednesday as UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema arrived for questioning at Police Force Headquarters in Lusaka.
Police have denied that the two were shot by their officers and President Edgar Lungu has since ordered Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to furnish him with report by Monday.
Nsama who is survived by three children was put to rest today in a ceremony police say was “dignified and without causing any mayhem.”
Katongo thanked Nsama’s family for the peaceful burial
“As Zambia Police, we wish to thank the family of the late Nsama Nsama Chipyoka of National Prosecutions Authority, for interring their beloved one in a dignified manner without causing any mayhem following his demise on Wednesday, 23rd December, 2020,” Katongo stated.
“We are therefore calling on the family of the late Joseph Kaunda whose burial is scheduled for tomorrow to emulate the family of the late Nsama to have their departed relative buried in a respectful manner and allow the investigations in the matter to be concluded,” she added.
Katongo revealed that police had recieved information that some people were planning to cause confusion and attack public places under the guise of mourning.
“We therefore advise all those wishing to cause mayhem to reconsider their intention. Enough police officers have been deployed to ensure that there is no breakdown in law and order during this period. All those that will be on the other side of the law shall be dealt with in accordance with the law,” warned Katongo.
©Kalemba
7 COMMENTS
Rose shimpano
December 26, 2020 At 9:12 pm
KATONGO, YOU ARE JUST ANOTHER IDIOT. YOU KILLED THEM, WHAT INVESTIGATION ARE YOU GOING TO CARRY OUT? MY 5 YEAR CHILD CAN DO A BETTER INVESTIGATION THAN ANY OF YOU IN THE POLICE FORCE. JUST AGREE THAT YOU AND YOUR PRESIDENT HAVE BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS
Reply
Fonti
December 26, 2020 At 9:25 pm
Please stop being confrontational and threatening all the time. You should have sent plain clothes cops to have a chat with family elders. Why make such alarming threats.
Reply
kubweka
December 26, 2020 At 9:29 pm
The police being at this funeral is a sign of intimidation. The police shot this unarmed youth and want to still be at this funeral? The PF will most likely send in their cadres in UPND attire to cause mayhem to blame HH.
Reply
Aristotle
December 26, 2020 At 9:32 pm
Police are trying to psych up how they would like the day to be like, let the people mourn in peace.
Reply
judy Lumbwe
December 26, 2020 At 9:49 pm
Please, we dont need police officers at our brother”s burial. Period
Reply
SENAMA
December 26, 2020 At 9:59 pm
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH BA LUNGU, KAMPYONGO AND BA KANGANJA. WHY PROVOKE PEOPLE WHO ARE MORNING SURE? LAST TIME UPND WERE ATTACKED BY PF CADRES SMASHED PARKED CARS AND VIDIOS WERE CAPTURED AT THE GRAVE YARD. YOU NEVER DID ANYTHING AND UPTO NOW YOU ARE MUTE EVEN WHEN THE REPORT REACHED WOODLANDS POLICE.
PLEASE KEEP AWAY FROM HARRASSING THE UPND. KEEP AWAY PLEASE. LET THE PF TRUE MEMBERS ATTEND THE FUNERAL EQUALLY WITH MMD AND THE NDC.
THIS WILL SURELY UNIT ZAMBIANS AS WE MUCH TOWQRDS 2021.
THE PROBLEM AT HAND IS NOT PF BUT THE THREE LEADERS NAMELY PRESIDENT LUNGU, KANGANJA AND KAMPYONGO. THESE ARE A DANGER TO OUR MOTHER ZAMBIA.