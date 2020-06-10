*James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President*

STAY AWAY FROM PRESIDENT HH. LEARN FROM NKURUNZIZA BECAUSE GOD IS OF JUSTICE

_how can znbc be the ones to establish a prima facie against President HH_

PF can not afford warfare and have nevertheless, resorted to lawfare. The use of abused law to fix political opponents.

That woman of colour, who read the news on znbc yesterday was consciously and purposefully communicating that President HH has seditious intentions against government which is not only a foolish assertion but an absurdity from the minds of the corrupt and desperate agents of the devil himself.

There is no where it can ever be a crime to remind youths to rise up and command and exercise their elemental and contemporary rights.

She was deliberately reading and presenting that fake news because she wanted to present a prima facie against President HH in the courts of public understanding.

Its why we say this Chinese controlled, managed, directed and colonised znbc is serving no purpose for Zambians but colonial purpose for China.

We are all encouraging youths to stand up for their fundamental rights and any arrest should not be segregated but must be extended to all of us.

Just the way Americans are protesting the George Floyd scenario, youths have the right to demonstrate and communicate peacefully, a peaceful message to government.

President HH just like us representing people from our hearts will never whimper and stay silent like those musicians you are corrupting with brown envelops.

You have just failed to rule the country and please we rebuke you in the name of Jesus. Why is it that the Gods first make those they want to destroy mad?

