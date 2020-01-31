Nigerian Prophet Andrew Eziah Ejimud better known as Seer 1 has warned Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Rev Godfridah Sumaili against getting involved in his business with those who allegedly got what he called supernatural powers from him.

Speaking when he addressed more than 20,000 viewers on Facebook Live around 22:15hrs on Wednesday January 29 2020, Seer 1 said Sumaili must just enjoy her free money from poor tax payers money who she can’t fight for.

“Mama I respect you so much, the problem is you don’t know what you’re doing. They created an office for you, you don’t even know why you’re there. That’s why you can come on TV and say seer 1 is a Satanist.. Have you seen satan before?? Because you’re eating free money and free food, people are suffering you don’t talk about it. Are you a jesusist??? You don’t know how to pray, even now I can visit you,” Seer 1 said.

Rev Sumaili had earlier this week addressed the media and accused Seer 1 of fabricating and concocting stories against Government. The National Guidance Minister also accused the self proclaimed Prophet of being a Satanist.

Rev Sumaili was responding to a video which has since gone viral in which Seer 1 accused ruling Patriot Front (PF) Ministers, Mayors and MPs as having gotten power from him.

In a video which has since gone Viral on recorded during Sunday Service on January 26 2020 Seer 1 said he has some powers which he secretly gave to some politicians belonging to PF which helped them win the 2016 General elections.

“All of you that are in PF, that collected power from me, return it within 20 days. The last time I gave prophesy, they started writing to my inbox [that] ‘Seer 1 please’, I don’t want inbox apology. The same thing they collected from me to win elections is the same thing they are using to oppress innocent people [and] stealing from innocent people. Whether you still give me tithe or you don’t give me tithe, as long as I gave you something, do as I say. Or whatever I gave you in secret [and] you are in PF government, return it.

I am saying this [and] many people will think that it’s a joke [and are wondering] ‘Seer 1 why are you doing this? Why can’t you keep secrets?’ I can’t keep secrets when people are dying, I can’t keep secrets when you are arresting innocent men and women of God. [In] 20 days, next Sunday if you don’t call me and make a plan to come to South Africa and return my stuff as I say, I will mention your name. The other Sunday, if you don’t bring it, you will die. Mark my words, I swear. There is no phone call apology, I don’t want it. Return what you took,” said Seer 1.