Stay calm, we’re listening to you all – Kampyongo tells PF members

Following the Central Committee Meeting held on Saturday and published resolutions, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has called for calm and patience amongst members.

Responding to concerns raised in PF Blogs about the Resolutions, Kampyongo stated that the spirit of the meeting will be communicated at press briefing to be held by Hon. Given Lubinda.

Kampyongo wrote;

Dear Colleagues, brothers and sisters, I know that your expectations from today’s meeting are high.

I appeal to all of you to be just a bit patient as tomorrow Hon. G. Lubinda will give you and the nation a detailed briefing on the resolutions of our meeting today.

We as your MCC’s are alive to your various concerns and believe me, nothing is being ignored at all.

Further, those of you my comrades I met this morning prior to the CC meeting I did what you assigned me to do and that feedback will be given tomorrow.

Let us be patient, let us be united.