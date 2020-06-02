Zambia’s main electricity supplying company, Zesco Limited, has come under fire after many especially on social media have complained that units are not lasting longer than usual.

But the company has said that because a lot of people are staying and working from home, there is high demand for power.

Zesco Limited spokesperson Henry Kapata has told Chete FM news that the new weather condition has also contributed to the situation.

“This particular June is not like any other June. This is one particular June where all the youngsters who were supposed to be in school are home,” Mr Kapata has told Chete FM news in a phone interview.

He says that the number of times customers buy units, has a bearing on how many units they get during the month.

“There are 3 bands that have been created. From 1 to 100 as a single digit, you’re buying power at 47ngwee per unit up to 100 units. When those 100 units finish, you go into R2 where you buy 85ngwee per unit up to 300 units from 100,” according to Mr Kapata.

“When you have exhausted those 300 units before the month ends, you go to R3 where you buy power at K1.94n,” he added.

Some of the customers have complained about buying power at an increased rate but Mr Kapata has argued that Zesco has not tempred with the metres because they are standalone, meaning they are in people’s homes.