CHIEF MUKUNI WARNS MINISTER KAMPYONGO!

SENIOR chief Mukuni has warned Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo to release his wife who is detained at Woodlands Police. The Wife of the Chief was detained in Livingstone yesterday, but later bundled in a vehicle and brought to Lusaka.

“Dear Stephen Kampyongo, young man, release my wife within and not later than 48 hours else you shall blame yourself and those that sent you. I have spoken.”

There is no love lost between Chief Mukuni and Minister Kampyongo. They are always sizing each other up.

In July 2017, Minister Kampyongo warned that they would soon arrest the chief suspected to be funding unrest in the country.

Chief Mukuni responded that prison was nothing to him; “I don’t fear jail, I have slept at a graveyard before where Kampyongo can’t last even two minutes in pitch darkness”

Again, in January this year, Chief Mukuni requested President Lungu to relieve Minister Kampyongo over extrajudicial killings.

We don’t know if this warning has everything to do with graveyards and using ZAFFICO as instruments of power. I urge those without ZAFFICO weaponry not to get involved in this fight, you will get hurt, unless you are a graduate of Chiengi School of technology, where people greet each other using lightening, utulumba.