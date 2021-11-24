By Cecilia Mporokoso
Shiwang’andu Constituency election results have been upheld, with Stephen Kampyongo declared duly elected in the August 12, 2021 election.
Delivering judgement in a fully packed court in Chinsali, Judge Bonaventure Mbewe has ruled that there was no compelling evidence in the testimonies to prove the allegation in the petition.
In this matter, Shiwang’andu election results were petitioned by losing UPND candidate, Albert Munanga, on claims of widespread electoral malpractice, violence bribery, intimidation and vote buying during the election.
-Diamond TV
Now this is how the Judiciary puts itself in heavy scrutiny as under World Standards, Kampyongo does not deserve sympathy since he headed internal security and was responsible for many atrocities from his cadres. In shiwang’andu, he was the chief architect of all the bad things UPND faced there. If Kampyongo is acquitted, let all other PF members be acquitted. This decision smells corruption.