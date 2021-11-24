By Cecilia Mporokoso

Shiwang’andu Constituency election results have been upheld, with Stephen Kampyongo declared duly elected in the August 12, 2021 election.

Delivering judgement in a fully packed court in Chinsali, Judge Bonaventure Mbewe has ruled that there was no compelling evidence in the testimonies to prove the allegation in the petition.

In this matter, Shiwang’andu election results were petitioned by losing UPND candidate, Albert Munanga, on claims of widespread electoral malpractice, violence bribery, intimidation and vote buying during the election.

-Diamond TV