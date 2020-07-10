

By Chileshe Mwango

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka has survived disciplining by parliament after evidence to connect him to a case where he is accused of threatening to discipline two UPND Members of Parliament who opted to remain in parliament when opposition MPs walked out of parliament in protest against the tabling of Bill 10 in December last year.



In his ruling, Speaker of The National Assembly, Patrick Matibini said disciplinary action could not be taken against Mr. Katuka as the Zambia Daily Mail who published the story of the alleged statement by Mr. Katuka failed to provide evidence in form of a recording.



According to the story in the Zambia Daily Mail of December 5th 2019, Mr. Katuka threatened to deal with the two MPs namely Teddy Kasonso and Geoffrey Lungwangwa contrary to the National Assembly Powers And Privileges Act.



Dr. Matibini explained that since Mr. Katuka denied the allegations, the National Assembly of Zambia requested for evidence from the Zambia Daily Mail but it was informed that the recording was not available as it was deleted.

The speaker said due to the lack of facts, he was hesitant to take action against Mr, Katuka.

During parliamentary sittings in December last, Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Martin Malama rose on a point of order asking the Speaker if UPND Secretary General Steven Katuka was in order to threaten the two MPs from the UPND who remained in parliament when their colleagues had walked out.

