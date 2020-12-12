Dear Doc Lungu

STEPPING DOWN CAN BE THE BEST IDEA FOR YOU AND FOR THE COUNTRY

Reason with me sir money is never enough, already you have accumulated a lot of it from the time you were elected into office, stepping down will come with Legacy and so much honour but loosing will come with Mockery and insults the decision is yours, such risks are not good, they sent Mugabe to the grave

I know that you are so much wise and you wouldn’t want to go through what Rupiah Banda went through when leaving office even after he managed to put a lot of money in our pockets, the same can happen to you after constructing all these beutiful roads around the country, hospitals and shopping malls you can be a subject of Mockery next year be smart unless you tell me you are just trying to scare the opposition

At the moment everyone around you can’t face you with the truth, because you provide for them and they are scared you may take away the little you give them, at the winning for you would mean stealing votes which is not good for a leader sir, PF will not die if you hand over to another person all your followers will follow your choice like what happened to Doc Chiluba

Even if you retire today you still have what to eat till the time you die, our resources will take good care of you, in fact even a mansion will be belt for you just imagine what I am saying and u will never think about humiliations of loosing elections, let someone else suffer that loss in your party while you enjoy at your farm watching your favourite movies on a big screen, travel the world, give your family enough time to be with you and exercise more

Immediately when you loose, you will notice that ZNBC will have nothing to do with you, people Like Bowman will even change the names of his twins to Hakainde and Mutinta Lusambo, i am sure you can see how many MMD senior officials you are currently working with, ask yourself how they suddenly changed to be PF, please my leader think about it

Your good heart doesn’t allow you to fire people that are corrupt and suspects inclusive, allow another person with that courage and skill to help u, it’s not everything that you can do for us, you have done your part that’s why we are gifted differently

MY LEADER NEVER PRAY TO GOD TO KILL YOUR ENEMIES BECAUSE YOU MAY END UP LOOSING THE ENTIRE COUNTRY

Yours Truly

Peter Mwango (Uncle Strawberry)