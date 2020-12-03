By Prudence Siabana

The National Restoration Party –NAREP- has asked its expelled leader, Steve Nyirenda to stop masquerading as the party president following his expulsion which he has contested in the Lusaka High Court.

NAREP Lusaka District Chairman James Chindwa is concerned that Mr. Nyirenda has continued acting as

NAREP president despite being expelled from the party.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Chindwa is also disappointed that Mr. Nyirenda has continued giving media interviews as NAREP president despite his expulsion by the party National Executive Committee which still stands.

He further says the party is still waiting for the court ruling over the matter in which Mr. Nyirenda sued his vice president Charles Maboshe and six others from party’s national executive committee over his expulsion.

Mr. Nyirenda could not be reached for a comment as his mobile phones were switched off.

On 15TH August this year, NAREP announced the firing of Mr. Nyirenda from the party accusing him of bringing division in the party and failure to follow party procedures, a decision which Mr. Nyirenda has taken to court.

PHOENIX NEWS