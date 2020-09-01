MR. JOSEPH Mweemba, popularly known as Mr. Joe, a clearing agent at Kazungula Border is believed to have gone mad after allegedly stealing an undisclosed amount of money from a strange man who is believed to have later bewitched him.

Few hours after allegedly stealing the money, Joe lost his senses and started distributing huge amounts of money to everyone who was available in Livingstone Town Centre on whilst screaming “Bazifuna Bene Bake Ndalama” (The owner want his money back).

We wish Mr.Joe a quick recovery.