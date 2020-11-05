Stop abusing and killing ba Mwankole –

An environmental activist, Nsama Kearns has raised alarm over an increase in videos emerging on social media showing people mishandling Pied Crows, a bird locally known as Mwankole which they liken to ruling party leaders.

The Crow has not only become the centre of ridicule, but videos have now emerged with people handling the black and white bird in way activists are describing as “animal cruelty.”

Care for Nature Zambia Executive Director, Nsama Kearns tells Byta FM News that the people abusing these birds to send their opinion are just taking politics a little too far.

Nsama fears this is going to compromise the safety of the Crow as people might start hunting them down to send similar messages.

She has since called on the Department of National Parks and Wildlife to intervene and prevent the animal cruelty from escalating out of control.

The ‘Mwankole’ bird is linked to an untrustworthy person arising from the famous Bible story of Noah, in which the crow is sent to check whether flood water levels had receded, but never returned.

Others think that the bird is being used by a known opposition party to ridicule ruling political party leaders for allegedly not fulfilling their campaign promises hence subjecting it to physical abuse.